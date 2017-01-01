Downtown Hanoi trashed on New Year's Eve

|
As soon as the New Year's Eve countdown ended, the crowds headed home, leaving tons of garbage on Hanoi’s streets.
The courtyard in front of Hanoi’s Opera House was covered with colorful firecracker confetti.
Young left trash at their feet in front of the famous Trang Tien ice cream shop.
Plastic bags could be seen everywhere on every street.
Rubbish littered Trang Tien Street.
Garbage piled up everywhere, even among tree roots.
Many placed cardboard on the sidewalk to create a clean seat and forgot to throw the pieces away.
Street sweeper Duong Thi Duyen said in anger: “I’ve worked non-stop from 5 p.m. (December 31) to now (2 a.m. January 1) and I’m completely snowed under with work.”
Every garbage bin was totally overloaded.
Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
