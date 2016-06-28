VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Grenade attack on Malaysian pub wounds 8, police rule out terrorism

By Reuters/Rozanna Latiff   June 28, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Grenade attack on Malaysian pub wounds 8, police rule out terrorism
The explosion occurred at the front porch of a nightspot in IOI Boulevard. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

A grenade attack on a bar in Malaysia wounded eight people, including a Chinese national, police said on Tuesday, ruling out terrorism as a motive.

The attack on the Movida bar in Puchong, a town on the outskirts the capital, Kuala Lumpur, took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when customers were watching live screening of the Euro soccer tournament.

Selangor state deputy police chief Abdul Rahim Jaafar told reporters the suspected motive was either business rivalry, revenge, or a target killing.

"We are still investigating who the suspects are, but the motives could be business rivalry, revenge, or one or more of the victims could have been a target," he said.

In a similar attack in 2014, a man was killed while 12 others were wounded when a bomb exploded outside a pub in Kuala Lumpur.

Related news:

> Blast from "self-made" explosive injures three in Shanghai airport

Tags: malaysia grenade
Read more
Smiles and selfies as Cambodia PM tells foreign powers to stop interfering

Smiles and selfies as Cambodia PM tells foreign powers to stop interfering

London start-up scene weighs threat of British Techxit

London start-up scene weighs threat of British Techxit

China threatens WTO case over U.S. steel duties

China threatens WTO case over U.S. steel duties

Thirty Vietnamese fishermen punished in Australia

Thirty Vietnamese fishermen punished in Australia

"South China Sea" reefs "decimated" as giant clams harvested in bulk

Eight suicide bombers target Lebanese Christian village

Eight suicide bombers target Lebanese Christian village

Sterling still hostage to Brexit fallout, EU summit in focus

Sterling still hostage to Brexit fallout, EU summit in focus

Judge rules Mississippi clerks cannot claim religious exception to gay marriage

Judge rules Mississippi clerks cannot claim religious exception to gay marriage

 
go to top