Blast from "self-made" explosive injures three in Shanghai airport

The explosion occurred near the airport's Terminal Two ticketing area shortly after 2 p.m. and the people who were injured were transported for medical treatment, the authority said in a short statement on its official microblog.

Police had already taken control of the incident area and flight schedules were not disrupted, it said.

Guests walk next to aircraft during the Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (ABACE) at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai in this April 15, 2014 file photograph. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria/Files

China's official Xinhua news agency said the injuries were light and that the incident is under investigation.

Unverified pictures on China's Weibo microblog showed a person on a gurney being wheeled away by medical attendants.