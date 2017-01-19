VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

World temperatures hit a new high in 2016

By Reuters/Havovi Cooper   January 19, 2017 | 01:09 pm GMT+7
World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, creeping closer to a ceiling set for global warming, U.S. government agencies said on Wednesday.
Tags: climate change global warming environment
 
View more

Obama, Richard Branson go kiteboarding

Iranian actress boycotts Oscars over Trump's muslim ban

Pakistan's transgender community holds rare party under police guard

Chiuri debuts her Dior haute couture line

 
go to top