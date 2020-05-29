VnExpress International
Work to begin this year on three major transport projects

By Thanh Huyen   May 29, 2020 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Work will begin this year on three key transport infrastructure projects – North-South Expressway sections, My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway and runway upgrades at the country's two biggest airports.

