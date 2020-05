Work to begin this year on three major transport projects Work to begin this year on three urgent transport projects

By Thanh Huyen May 29, 2020 | 07:30 am GMT+7

Work will begin this year on three key transport infrastructure projects – North-South Expressway sections, My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway and runway upgrades at the country's two biggest airports.