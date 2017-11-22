The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
North-South Expressway
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam plans to ‘basically’ complete trans-national expressway by 2021
The entire 2,000-km North-South Expressway is set to be finished by 2025.
Vietnam to connect 2,000km expressway by 2020
Investors are needed to fund the $10 billion North-South route.
Get Newsletter