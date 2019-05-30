Research center asks national expressway to move out of farm’s way

The Suoi Dau Farm in Nha Trang in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

The Suoi Dau Farm, of the Nha Trang Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals, in Khanh Hoa Province’s Cam Lam District keeps chickens and horses to develop several vaccines and other bio-products. The farm produces several types of vaccine, including vaccines for seasonal and avian flu, which were released to the market in January.

The North-South Expressway has a two-kilometer section connecting with Provincial Road 3 that would run through the farm, requiring its relocation.

Leaders of the vaccine institute said its farm operates in a closed cycle that is tightly controled. Impacts from the outside such as noises and temperatures have to be limited.

"The construction of the expressway will affect the center's operation. We would like to see the relocation plan changed to ensure safety for our research," said a representative of the institute.

The plans and designs for the expressway were researched by several agencies including the Ministry of Transport and the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee, said Le Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh Road Management Board.

The locations to carry out the plan, however, are determined by a relocation council elected by local authorities, he added.

"We will work with Khanh Hoa Province to change the plan appropriately so that the farm’s research and the expressway’s construction progress are not affected."

Binh’s opinion was echoed by Nguyen Van Dan, director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Transport, who said authorities would propose changes to the plan to the Ministry of Transport once they are finalized.

The North-South Expressway project is expected to cost VND118 trillion ($5.06 billion), with VND55 trillion ($2.36 billion) coming from the government.

Over 4,800 hectares of land would be reclaimed and about 4,000 households relocated for the project, it has been estimated.

The expressway is expected to be completed in 2025.