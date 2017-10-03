The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
transport
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Grab dismisses Vietnam’s plan to treat it like taxi company as 'major setback'
The popular ride-hailing app said new regulations considered by the Ministry of Transport would have 'grave consequences.'
HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link
The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the ...
Rail link planned between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia's casino kingdom
The 250km route will be part of a larger network that also connects Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and China.
February 08, 2018 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s top taxi firm fears bankruptcy in the era of Grab, Uber
Mai Linh has asked for its debts to be frozen for the next 20 years to fight off the threat of imminent insolvency.
January 17, 2018 | 09:24 pm GMT+7
Hanoi bans Uber, Grab cars from 'no taxi' roads
Traditional taxi firms have for long been complaining about Uber, Grab cars being allowed on roads off-limits to their drivers.
January 11, 2018 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Vietnam to tighten tax control as it legalizes Grab, Uber after 2-year trial
'Tax agencies will keep track of fares so management can be more transparent.'
January 07, 2018 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Chinese contractor asks to further delay Hanoi's first sky train
Unresolved loan disbursement issues from the Chinese government continue to hold back construction.
December 10, 2017 | 10:24 pm GMT+7
The driver taking the rap for Vietnam’s toll station protest
In this conflict, someone must be to blame, and if it's not the officials who approved the station then it must be the drivers.
December 05, 2017 | 12:55 pm GMT+7
Taxi drivers go on strike in Hanoi as incomes plunge due to Uber, Grab
The drivers say their pay has dropped by half while their boss thinks he might have to sell the struggling business.
November 28, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Hanoi scores poorly for urban mobility on global index
Outdated or non-existent public transport, traffic chaos and pollution are not the best ingredients for urban mobility.
October 30, 2017 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
Ride-hailing firm Grab denies allegations of multi-million dollar tax evasion in Vietnam
Rival taxi companies that are losing out to Grab claim it is shifting money into overseas accounts to foil detection.
October 03, 2017 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
Uber threatens to leave Quebec over new ride-sharing rules
'We are going to have to cease our operations in Quebec on October 14.'
September 27, 2017 | 08:43 am GMT+7
Vietnam offers super cheap train tickets through Christmas holiday
Tickets of up to $4.40 will be available for travel on all routes until December 27.
September 23, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
No country for walking men
With some of the world's most cluttered sidewalks and reluctant pedestrians, getting around Saigon by foot can be a drag.
September 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon’s second metro line held up by seven-year delay
Under the new schedule, the city may have to wait another decade before the line is up and running.
September 13, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter