The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Vietnamese man takes flying kites to new highs
A Vietnamese tako kichi takes flying kites to new highs
Vietnamese man takes flying kites to new highs
By
Minh Nhat
March 21, 2020 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
After 18 years of practice, 50-year-old Pham Van Tam can perform amazing feats of flight with four kites at a time.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City
kite player
kite
tako kichi
passion
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Passengers appreciate healthcare precautions at HCMC airport
Tourists carefree despite coronavirus epidemic in Vietnam
Hanoi apartments adopt strict anti-coronavirus measures
The flight that changed Vietnam’s Covid-19 course
Reading:
Vietnamese man takes flying kites to new highs
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives