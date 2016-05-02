The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
kite
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Colorful kites and music rock the sky in Hoi An
Kite runners from different parts of the world come together to create a festive mosaic.
Music Production workshop with KITE
Hanoi Rock City
Spectacular kite festival takes flight in Hanoi
A three-day international kite festival is providing a visual spectacular, bringing together numerous visitors to enjoy the sight of hundreds of kites.
May 02, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter