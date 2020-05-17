Kites fly high as Hanoi unwinds amidst Covid-19 respite

The kites are flown every afternoon from a large open space with wild grass.
The Starlake urban town project, invested by South Korea's Daewoo E&C, covers 186 hectares in Xuan La Ward of Tay Ho District, Nghia Do Ward of Cau Giay District, and Xuan Tao & Co Nhue Ward of Bac Tu Liem District.
Vendors quick to spot a demand reach the spot regularly, selling kites for VND120,000-140,000 ($5-6) each.
"Today I took my daughter here to enjoy fresh air and flying kites, to get her away from smartphones for a while with some physical activities,” said Linh, a resident of Bac Tu Liem District.
Kids can run and play freely here, and flying kites adds to the enjoyment after a long Covid-19 provoked shutdown.
In the summer, kite-flying is a favored activity and hobby across all age groups in the capital city.
Experienced people know how to gauge the wind and adjust direction to get the kites to fly really high.