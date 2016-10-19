VnExpress International
Music Production workshop with KITE

October 19, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sat 22 Oct 2016
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Rock City

A workshop with KITE from Sweden who's here on invitation by the Swedish Embassy for Monsoon Festival. All musicians and producer are welcome to join and see them explain how they make their songs from scratch.

In Sweden they have been called "the best thing you can experience live" and "Kite is the best pop music that has come out from Sweden since The Knife”.

The workshop will be followed by "New Era", a DJ night focusing on new U.K. underground music released within the past 2 years.

Free entrance

