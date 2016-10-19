music-production-workshop-with-kite

A workshop with KITE from Sweden who's here on invitation by the Swedish Embassy for Monsoon Festival. All musicians and producer are welcome to join and see them explain how they make their songs from scratch.

In Sweden they have been called "the best thing you can experience live" and "Kite is the best pop music that has come out from Sweden since The Knife”.

The workshop will be followed by "New Era", a DJ night focusing on new U.K. underground music released within the past 2 years.

Free entrance