Vietnam flaunts hardcore military strength ahead of APEC Summit

By Staff reporters   October 25, 2017 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Trump, Putin and Xi will be touching down soon, so the Vietnamese military and police are readying themselves for the summit in Da Nang.

