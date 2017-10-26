VnExpress International
Video

Purchasing masculinity: The rise of Hanoi's barbershops

By Trang Bui, Bao Yen, Lam Le   October 26, 2017 | 09:28 pm GMT+7
Hanoian men are more style-conscious than ever. Their new grooming destination? Hip, nostalgic and refined barbershops. 
Tags: barbershop masculinity Hanoi men's beauty
 
