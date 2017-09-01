VnExpress International
Purchasing masculinity: The rise of Hanoi's barbershops

Hanoian men are more style-conscious than ever. Their new grooming destination? Hip, nostalgic and refined barbershops. 

'A Nasty Boy' tests Nigeria's masculinity

Make no mistake -- Nigeria's 'A Nasty Boy' is not a gay online magazine.
 
