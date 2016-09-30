The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's privatization drive seen intact despite power firm's IPO flop
'They pick the nice cherries instead of just putting money into every IPO.'
Solar power construction takes off in Vietnam after nuclear plans scrapped
The government is trying to nurture solar energy as the country's main source of electrical output.
Vietnam makes power price hike ahead of year-end production rush
Power monopoly EVN is the country's biggest debtor and often claims losses when it wants to raise prices.
December 01, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam inks gas purchase deals to boost supplies post-2023
Two agreements signed during the APEC Summit could help Vietnam boost power and petrochemical supply.
November 15, 2017 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam flaunts hardcore military strength ahead of APEC Summit
Trump, Putin and Xi will be touching down soon, so the Vietnamese military and police are readying themselves for the summit in Da Nang.
October 25, 2017 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Coal crunch sees China's rustbelt exposed to risk of winter power, heat cuts
'Our power plants in northern provinces of Heilongjiang, Liaoning and Jilin have the worst shortages among all of utilities.'
September 05, 2017 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province says yes to new hydropower plants in rumbling earthquake zone
Dismissing safety and environmental fears, Quang Nam's chairman says a stable power supply is vital.
July 19, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Power consumption hits record high as Vietnam swelters under heat wave
Air conditioners and fans have been going at full blast as locals take cover.
June 05, 2017 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln
Coal-fired power, despite its environmental impacts, is still the dominant power source for electricity-hungry Vietnam.
May 25, 2017 | 09:46 am GMT+7
Experts 'greatly disappointed' by yet another Mekong hydropower dam
Power-hungry nations are at risk of leaving 60 million people hungry if more dams are built.
January 17, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
World Bank urges Vietnam to shun coal
"When I ask [Vietnam] about using renewables they say ‘we would but it’s too expensive’," the World Bank president recalls.
September 30, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants
The Nam Con Son pipeline fires up more than 20 percent of the country's power demands.
September 06, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam utility cuts power purchases from China
Vietnam Electricity refrained from buying electricity from China last month following a surge in domestic output.
September 03, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's industrial production outperforms 2015 figures in May
Vietnam's index of industry production (IIP) is set to rise 7.8 percent in May compared to the same month last year, spurred on by the manufacturing sector which has climbed 11.2 ...
May 27, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Lightbridge to provide training for Vietnam’s civil nuclear authorities
Lightbridge, American listed nuclear energy company, signed a nuclear safety training agreement with and the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARANS) on Monday, ...
May 24, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
