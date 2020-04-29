Vendors on Saigon's backpacker street yearn to have crowds back

VnExpress International
Video
Vendors on Saigon's most popular street yearn to have the crowds back
 
 

By Phong Vinh, Tuan Viet   April 29, 2020 | 11:15 pm GMT+7
Vendors and bar owners on Saigon’s Bui Vien Street, who have completely lost their earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic, long to have it return to its extremely crowded state.

