Bui Vien Street
Murder suspect detained after Saigon's bar owner is stabbed to death

A fight between rival bars escalated into a deadly confrontation in the heart of the city's backpacker area.

Man who set Saigon house on fire admits being high on meth

The incident brought chaos to the crowded backpackers' area on Sunday night.

Fire, explosions break out in Saigon's backpackers' street

Foreigners and locals were partying the night away on Saigon's 'foreigners' street'.
November 06, 2016 | 11:56 pm GMT+7
 
