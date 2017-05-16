Murder suspect detained after Saigon's bar owner is stabbed to death

Police in Ho Chi Minh City detained Tuesday a man suspected of murdering a bar owner in District 1.

Nguyen Phi Lai, 19, is alleged to have stabbed the 42-year-old owner of a bar on Bui Vien Street to death.

The initial investigation revealed that the owner of the popular bar had encountered previous issues with his next-door rival. On Sunday evening, a fight broke out between staff from the two bars, prompting the victim, who is yet to be identified, to confront the female owner of the rival establishment.

Lai at the police station. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang.

Lai and four others had been eating in the next-door bar at the invite of the owner, and decided to take her side, according to the police.

In the ensuing fight, Lai stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing with his gang and leaving the popular backpacker street in chaos.

Lai gave himself up to police and confessed to the murder on Tuesday morning.

Police are conducting further investigations and tracking down the remaining suspects.