VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Trump-Duterte effigy torched in the Philippines

By Reuters   September 17, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Angry over American troops' involvement in the war against insurgents in the southern Philippines, activists clash with police and torch an effigy of Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte. 
Tags: trump duterte philippines US
 
View more

Protesters in Bangladesh demand rights for Rohingya Muslims

Central Vietnam residents left homeless after Typhoon Doksuri

Structure relocation of a historic temple as a whole is done in Shanghai

European artists bring carnival flavor to Hanoi's walking street

 
go to top