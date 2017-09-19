VnExpress International
Protesters in Bangladesh demand rights for Rohingya Muslims

By Reuters   September 19, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Thousands of protesters from an Islamist coalition party demand the Myanmar government to establish rights for Rohingya Muslims.
rohingya refugee bangladesh myanmar
 
