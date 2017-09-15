The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
rohingya
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Key events around the world in 2017
From the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump to Zimbabwe Presidedent Mugabe's fall, here are 10 events that marked 2017.
Myanmar, accused of crackdown, invited to US-Thai military exercise
The U.S. and Thai military invited Myanmar military to a joint drill.
ASEAN fails to condemn attacks on Rohingya
The ASEAN countries stayed silent over the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.
November 16, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
'Mounting evidence' of Myanmar genocide: watchdogs
Rights groups document widespread and systematic attacks on civilians.
November 16, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
No Rohingya woman safe as rapists run rampant - experts
Gang raped, impregnated, left behind, Rohingya women face a systematic sexual violence. History repeats as Myanmar military accused of ethnic cleasing.
October 20, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
US says holds Myanmar military leaders accountable in Rohingya crisis
Tillerson said Myanmar military is responsible for the crackdown on Rohingya refugees.
October 19, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Bangladeshi hospital's 'Rohingya wing' overwhelmed as refugees keep coming
Bangladesh border guards reported more than 11,000 Rohingya refugees crossing into their country from Myanmar on Monday, in a sudden surge.
October 11, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
West gov't edges towards punishing Myanmar army leaders over Rohingya crisis-source
Sanctions are considered to punish Myanmar government over handling of Rohingya crisis.
October 09, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Myanmar government to take over burned land in Rakhine state: minister
Myanmar government plans to redevelop land areas in Rakhine state where hundreds of Rohingya villages were burned down.
September 28, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Protesters in Bangladesh demand rights for Rohingya Muslims
Thousands of protesters from an Islamist coalition party demand the Myanmar government to establish rights for Rohingya Muslims.
September 19, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Unwanted Rohingya face threats in India and Nepal
Detested in Myanmar, the Muslim Rohingya desperately seeking sanctuary get a new reminder of just how unloved they are in India too.
September 17, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Empty villages, Rohingya on the run: Who is left in Myanmar's Rakhine?
Nearly forty percent of its Rohingya villages have been completely abandoned in the past weeks.
September 15, 2017 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
UN warns of 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Muslims
The stateless Rohingya have faced decades of persecution in Myanmar, where they are regarded as illegal immigrants.
September 12, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
'And then they exploded': How Rohingya insurgents built support for assault
Myanmar government has declared Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army a terrorist group.
September 07, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Myanmar laying landmines near Bangladesh border: Govt sources in Dhaka
The landmines maybe Burmese government's latest move to deter return of Rohingya Muslims.
September 06, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7
View more stories