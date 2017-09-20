Footage captures Saigon market vendors protesting over delays to upgrade work

VnExpress International
By Nguyen Diep   September 20, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
More than 2,000 vendors from An Dong Market are asking where the $9.8mln they paid to authorities has gone. 
