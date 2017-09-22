VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Thousands of Filipino protesters warn of Duterte 'dictatorship'

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   September 22, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Thousands of Filipinos rally in Manila against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and warn of what they call an ‘emerging dictatorship.’
Tags: duterte video protest philippines
 
View more

Uber looks to Londoners after city strips license

Craft villages get busy for Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam

Playing with pythons and monitor lizards at this Saigon cafe

Days of thunder: Bull racing in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

 
go to top