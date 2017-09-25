VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Uber looks to Londoners after city strips license

By Reuters/Jane Lanhee Lee    September 25, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
London's transport regulator on Friday stripped Uber of its license, and hours later Uber's CEO called on the city's residents to help make things right.
Tags: uber london
 
View more

Vietnam among five Asian countries that account for 60 pct of plastic waste in oceans

Ballet in South African bush to raise awareness of rhino poaching

Saigon's grand plans for hosting region's biggest games

Record-breaking heat grips southeastern Canada

 
go to top