VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Central Vietnam residents left homeless after Typhoon Doksuri

By Nguyen Dong   September 18, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
100,000 houses were unroofed or destroyed in the biggest storm to hit the country in a decade. 
Tags: Vietnam doksuri storm damage central vietnam quang binh
 
View more

Restaurant gives Colombian inmates a second chance at life

Vietnamese taxi giant launches Facebook booking service to fight Grab, Uber

How to make Vietnamese mooncakes at Hanoi's 70-year-old bakery

Protesters in Bangladesh demand rights for Rohingya Muslims

 
go to top