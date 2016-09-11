VnExpress International
Gold rush: Residents looking to strike it rich after floods in central Vietnam

Prospectors are panning, sluicing and dredging as the floodwaters recede, despite the dangers involved. 

Central Vietnam residents left homeless after Typhoon Doksuri

100,000 houses were unroofed or destroyed in the biggest storm to hit the country in a decade. 

Tropical storm wreaks havoc in central Vietnam

Hundreds of houses were destroyed in the space of two hours in the central province of Quang Tri. 
July 26, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Crane collapse kills student in central Vietnam

Authorities in Nghe An Province are investigating why the tower crane collapsed on Monday afternoon.
November 15, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7

Tropical depression on collision course to Vietnam

A low pressure zone intensified into a tropical depression on Sunday afternoon with heavy rains forecast to drench central Vietnam.
September 11, 2016 | 07:27 pm GMT+7
 
