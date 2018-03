Structure relocation of a historic temple as a whole is done in Shanghai

By Reuters September 18, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7

China's Shanghai has just posted a structure relocation record of the country, transporting a 2,000-ton 135-year-old Buddhist temple whole first by 30.66 meters from its original site and then elevating it whole by 1.05 meters to its final location. The process took 15 days.