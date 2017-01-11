VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon to tourists: Welcome, but please be nice

January 11, 2017 | 02:16 pm GMT+7
The brand new video lays out some etiquette dos and don'ts.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

US ambassador sends Kitchen Gods to heaven in Vietnamese ritual

On the beers in Vietnam

Saigon street vendors pester tourists

By the tea hills of central Vietnam, a green paradise

 
go to top