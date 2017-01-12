VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon street vendors pester tourists

By VnExpress   January 12, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
One of the major reasons why many foreign visitors to Vietnam never come back.
Tags: Vietnam tourism
 
View more

Who you gonna call? Vietnam's traffic vigilantes

A Saigon barber: Story from the sidewalk

US ambassador sends Kitchen Gods to heaven in Vietnamese ritual

On the beers in Vietnam

 
go to top