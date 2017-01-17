VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

On the beers in Vietnam

By VnExpress   January 17, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese nhau means 'eating and drinking for no particular purpose'.
Tags: Vietnam drinking
 
View more

Confused in Saigon: The 'themes' behind street light shows

Who you gonna call? Vietnam's traffic vigilantes

A Saigon barber: Story from the sidewalk

US ambassador sends Kitchen Gods to heaven in Vietnamese ritual

 
go to top