The social guide to drinking in Hanoi

The city promises great rewards for those who look beyond the Old Quarter beer joints.

Sing, don't drink: Vietnam weighs banning booze in karaoke bars

Late night drinking dens may lose their core clientele if the ban is approved.

Bottoms up: Why do some Vietnamese go red after drinking?

Just one beer and your Vietnamese drinking pal turns red. No, they're not that angry.
April 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese men face sobering charges after drunken reservoir blunder

The three men released enough water to fill 800 Olympic swimming pools.
March 22, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7

Drunk men open water reservoir, flood 2 communes in central Vietnam

Officials reported over $13,000 in damages after three drunk men released 2 million cubic meters of water from a reservoir.
March 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

On the beers in Vietnam

Vietnamese nhau means 'eating and drinking for no particular purpose'.
January 17, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

Eating and drinking, for no particular purpose

All you need, besides good company, is beer, delicious food and a sense of freedom.
October 30, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

HCMC may get tough on smoking, drinking in government offices

Under newly proposed rules, government employees will not be allowed to consume alcohol even during lunch breaks.
October 11, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7
 
