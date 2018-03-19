VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway

By Staff reporters   March 19, 2018 | 01:39 pm GMT+7
Wet weather has been blamed for the treacherous conditions on Sunday afternoon. 
Tags: Vietnam traffic accident Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway Vietnam traffic
 
View more

Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway

Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand

Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam

Tons of radishes left to rot due to massive oversupply in Hanoi

 
go to top