News
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over
16 Mar 2018
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
By
Staff reporters
March 23, 2018 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Police are still investigating the cause and searching for any trapped victims of the blaze in Ho Chi Minh City's District 8.
Carina Plaza fire
Angry residents complain to PM in wake of deadly Saigon fire
Heroic dogs save owners from deadly blaze at HCMC apartment block
How Saigon's deadliest blaze in 15 years unfolded
Tags:
Vietnam
vietnam fire
fire
apartment building
Ho Chi Minh City
saigon fire
Whales die after mass stranding in Australia
Inside the wreckage of Saigon's charred Carina Plaza
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
