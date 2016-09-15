VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag apartment building
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon

Police are still investigating the cause and searching for any trapped victims of the blaze in Ho Chi Minh City's District 8.

13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire

The 20-story building in HCMC is home to more than 700 families and hundreds fled in chaos after waking up to ...

Saigon tears down dangerous old apartment block

Residents had little choice but to leave, with eviction notices and crumbling walls surrounding them.
July 12, 2017 | 07:11 pm GMT+7

Australian man found dead in Saigon apartment block

The cause of his death remains unknown.
September 15, 2016 | 08:27 pm GMT+7
 
go to top