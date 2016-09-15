The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
apartment building
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
Police are still investigating the cause and searching for any trapped victims of the blaze in Ho Chi Minh City's District 8.
13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire
The 20-story building in HCMC is home to more than 700 families and hundreds fled in chaos after waking up to ...
Saigon tears down dangerous old apartment block
Residents had little choice but to leave, with eviction notices and crumbling walls surrounding them.
July 12, 2017 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
Australian man found dead in Saigon apartment block
The cause of his death remains unknown.
September 15, 2016 | 08:27 pm GMT+7