13 Vietnamese injured in deadly Bangkok apartment fire

By Dat Nguyen   April 4, 2018 | 10:41 am GMT+7

Two Thai men and an unidentified victim died after an electrical fault set the 13-story building ablaze.

A fire broke that out in an apartment building in Bangkok on Tuesday killed three people and injured 60 others, including 13 Vietnamese nationals, according to the Vietnam Embassy in Thailand.

Thirty people were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, and four are in a critical condition, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Vietnamese victims were taken to four local hospitals, and some have been discharged, according to the embassy.

Among the dead victims, two were Thai men aged 18 and 46 years. The other's identity has not been revealed.

The fire started from a bundle of electric cables on the 5th floor of the 14-story Rajtevee building at 2.30 a.m. and escalated to the upper floors, AP reported.

Smoke enveloped the 30-year-old building, which was home to around 300 residents, according to the Bangkok Post.

Vietnamese embassy officials have visited the Vietnamese victims to offer them support.

Tags: Bangkok Rajtevee Vietnamese injury death apartment building fire safety
 
