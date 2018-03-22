VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix

By Duc Huy, My Linh   March 22, 2018 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
A 54-year old has transformed an ordinary tricycle into a mini fire truck.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam ho chi minh city fire firefighting
 
View more

Whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Inside the wreckage of Saigon's charred Carina Plaza

Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon

Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway

 
go to top