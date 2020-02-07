VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Tourists shrug off new coronavirus epidemic concerns while traveling in Vietnam
 
 

Tourists shrug off coronavirus epidemic concerns while traveling in Vietnam

Tourists shrug off coronavirus epidemic concerns while traveling in Vietnam

By Pham Huyen, Hoang Huy   February 7, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
​Some foreigners visiting Vietnam say they don’t worry much about the nCoV outbreak because the infection rate is very low.

Tags:

Vietnam coronavirus outbreak nCoV epidemic health tourism travel
 
View more

Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak

Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

 
go to top