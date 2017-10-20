The most read Vietnamese newspaper
How much 'trans-fat' is bad for your health?
Knowing how much trans-fat your body can take is important to keeping a balanced diet.
Cannabis ingredient holds promise as antipsychotic medicine
'The study indicated that CBD may be effective in psychosis: patients treated with CBD showed a significant ...
Death rates soar among people hospitalized for opioids
This is the first study concentrating on patients whose primary diagnosis was related to opioids.
December 05, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
WHO fears complacency as progress against malaria stalls
Malaria infected around 216 million people in 91 countries in 2016, an increase of 5 million cases over the previous year.
November 29, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
High blood pressure is redefined as 130, not 140: US guidelines
'The prevalence of high blood pressure is expected to triple among men under age 45, and double among women under 45.'
November 14, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Road to fitness: is running actually good for you?
But is running actually good for your health? Yes, say experts, as long as you are careful.
November 03, 2017 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Horror at how S.Africa let 141 mentally-ill patients die
The patients were taken from the hospital, badly mistreated at unlicensed health facilities and then died.
October 29, 2017 | 08:32 am GMT+7
Sex and drugs: US study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Pot users are having about 20 percent more sex than pot abstainers.
October 27, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Local official fined $13 for threatening doctors with plastic stool in central Vietnam
The nominal fine was issued after police deemed he was only guilty of causing a 'public disturbance.'
October 27, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Heart surgery? Slate it for the afternoon, study says
Post-surgery heart damage is more common among people who have heart surgery in the morning.
October 27, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Smog prompts Hanoi to install 70 new air monitoring stations
Increased construction work, migration to the city and vehicles have caused air and noise pollution to rise.
October 25, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese doctor receives reprieve after 'insulting' health minister
His Facebook post called on the minister to resign for being incapable but slander charges have been overturned.
October 23, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Study suggests mind remains conscious after body is pronounced dead
Research from the NYU Langone School of Medicine suggests that people's consciousness continue to work even after they have been pronounced dead.
October 20, 2017 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese doctor fined for asking health minister to resign on Facebook
He has been punished for 'damaging the reputation' of the maligned minister.
October 20, 2017 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
Patients risk being left behind as foreign donors pull the plug on HIV/AIDS in Vietnam
Vietnam is racing against the clock to provide free drugs under health insurance but around half of HIV patients are uninsured.
October 15, 2017 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
