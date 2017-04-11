This video will get your head spinning and spinning

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 11, 2017 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
Using his head as a hammer, a Bosnian teenager, also a Taekwondo champion, smashes 111 concrete blocks. Dizzy!
