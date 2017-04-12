VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The end of airship travel: 80 years after the infamous Hindenburg disaster

By Reuters   April 12, 2017 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
The downing of the Hindenburg airship in New Jersey on May 6, 1937 marked the beginning of the end of airship travel.
Tags: Hindenburg travel airship
 
View more

Learning the ropes: Vietnamese police teach kids emergency survival skills

Massive asteroid set to fly safely past Earth on April 19

Saigon kungfu: Video shows woman fly-kick suspected shoplifter off motorbike

Your latte is too boring? Try this amazing Hanoi egg coffee now

 
go to top