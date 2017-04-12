VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Ordinary North Koreans unfazed by Trump

By Reuters/Graham MacKay   April 12, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
As North Korea prepares to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung, ordinary citizens seem unfazed by Donald Trump's pledge to "sort out the problem" of Pyongyang's nuclear program.
Tags: North Korea Trump nuclear
 
View more

Massive asteroid set to fly safely past Earth on April 19

Saigon kungfu: Video shows woman fly-kick suspected shoplifter off motorbike

Your latte is too boring? Try this amazing Hanoi egg coffee now

The end of airship travel: 80 years after the infamous Hindenburg disaster

 
go to top