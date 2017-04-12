VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Spinning records at 82, DJ delights Japanese club-goers

By Reuters   April 12, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Eighty-two-year-old Sumiko Iwamuro, who goes by the moniker DJ Sumirock, gets the dance floors pumping in Tokyo's nightclubs.
Tags: Japan DJ
 
View more

Your latte is too boring? Try this amazing Hanoi egg coffee now

The end of airship travel: 80 years after the infamous Hindenburg disaster

Ordinary North Koreans unfazed by Trump

Spicer says Hitler 'didn't even sink to using chemical weapons'

 
go to top