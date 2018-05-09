VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The tale of Saigon's Thu Thiem Peninsula

By VnExpress   May 9, 2018 | 11:11 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City’s bumpy road to upgrade a swamp into a new urban area.

Thu Thiem planning

Tears and frustration at Ho Chi Minh City meeting with Thu Thiem residents

Tears and frustration at Ho Chi Minh City meeting with Thu Thiem residents

HCMC residents in heated debate with officials over urban area project

HCMC residents in heated debate with officials over urban area project

Urban drama: Thu Thiem residents fight for their homes after planning map goes missing

Urban drama: Thu Thiem residents fight for their homes after planning map goes missing

See more
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City thủ thiêm Thu Thiem Peninsula Ho Chi Minh City planning
 
View more

Hanoi power firm pledges to end blackout nightmares this summer

Tears and frustration at Ho Chi Minh City meeting with Thu Thiem residents

Take a spin in this electric car built by Saigon bicycle salesman

Return of rainy season brings chaos to Saigon streets

 
go to top