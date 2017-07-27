VnExpress International
Thais wish their king a happy birthday by releasing turtles into sea

By Reuters   July 27, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Wellwishers release 1,066 turtles into the sea as part of celebrations marking the birthday of new King Maha Vajiralongkorn this week.
