Swans removed from Hanoi’s central lake as deemed at odds with turtle legend
Despite public support, the new attraction did not last more than a day.
Thais wish their king a happy birthday by releasing turtles into sea
Wellwishers release 1,066 turtles into the sea as part of celebrations marking the birthday of new King Maha ...
Rare turtle returned to sea after escaping dining table in Vietnam
The restaurant owner spotted its rare color just before he was about to butcher the animal.
December 14, 2016 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man charged for killing 4,000 rare turtles for souvenir business
The illegal products were meant to be sold to China and Taiwan.
December 03, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7