VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha
 
 

Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha

Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha

By Tuan Viet   July 21, 2019 | 07:04 pm GMT+7
At 77, Phuong Hong holds the national record for drawing the highest number of Buddha artworks at 5,000 plus.

Tags:

Vietnam Saigon Phuong Hong Buddha drawing Buddhism
 
View more

A couple’s quest to protect storks

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Non Nuoc Cao Bang a 'magnificent' global geopark

Da Nang tour operator turns undersea Trashman

 
go to top