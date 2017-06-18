VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Restoring China's Great Wall with the help of mules

By Reuters   June 18, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Authorities are using primitive methods to repair the Jiankou section of the Great Wall due to its uneven and dangerous terrain.
Tags: China Great Wall of China restoration mule heritage
 
View more

Iraq's Sufis remember God through body piercing rituals

Four foreign inmates escape Indonesian jail through a tunnel

Go your own way: Tourists eager for Saigon’s second walking street

Saigon battles to get rid of all its trash

 
go to top