Restoring China's Great Wall with the help of mules

Authorities are using primitive methods to repair the Jiankou section of the Great Wall due to its uneven and dangerous terrain.

Waiting for a repair, Saigon’s oldest temple now on the brink of collapse

'It will collapse any moment and it needs urgent intervention.'

Vietnam's ancient town limits visitors to Japanese bridge to save old icon

Tourists are asked to wait for their turn so that the historic bridge won't crack under pressure.
September 23, 2016 | 11:23 am GMT+7

Hoi An plans to dismantle iconic 400-year-old bridge

Some say the Chua Cau Bridge simply won't be the same if it is dismantled for restoration work.
August 31, 2016 | 12:19 pm GMT+7

Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang gets US$2 million facelift

Da Nang City will commence work on a project to restore and expand its Cham Sculpture Museum.
March 15, 2016 | 09:17 pm GMT+7
 
