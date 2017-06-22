VnExpress International
Iraq's Sufis remember God through body piercing rituals

By Reuters   June 22, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Using knives and skewers, followers of a mystical Sufi order in southern Iraq pierce their mouths and heads as part of a religious custom.
